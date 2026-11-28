A Jamaican-American historian, filmmaker and producer is developing a new documentary, ‘Tubman Twenty’, that examines representation and whose faces appear on United States currency.

Dr Harcourt Fuller of Georgia State University will chronicle the campaign to place freedom fighter Harriet Tubman on the US$20 bill, exploring the movement’s achievements, setbacks and prospects.

Set against a period of historic political gains by black American women, the film asks how America honours those who helped shape its history and what it will take to secure a place on its currency for one of its greatest freedom-fighters, said Fuller, a history professor and numismatic scholar.

Rather than retelling Tubman’s life story, the documentary focuses on the modern campaign that reignited a national conversation about representation, democracy, historical memory and the power of public symbols. At its centre are the people who shaped the movement and who continue to ask a simple, but profound question: Who do we choose to honour on our nation’s banknotes?

Fuller, founder of the Black Money Exhibit, is a former member of the United States Mint’s Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), where he participated in reviewing designs for the US Mint’s landmark American Women Quarters Program, which honoured trailblazing women, including Maya Angelou, Bessie Coleman and Celia Cruz.

His service on the CCAC complemented longstanding scholarship on currency, public memory and representation, themes that have informed both his academic and creative work.

The project also features Ernestine ‘Tina Wyatt, Harriet Tubman’s great-great-great-grandniece, educator, artist and longtime steward of her family’s legacy. She serves as the documentary’s onscreen guide and narrative voice.

Throughout the film, Wyatt leads audiences through the campaign to honour her beloved ‘Aunt Harriet’ on the US $20 bill while reflecting on the enduring legacy of one of America’s most celebrated abolitionists.

Wyatt has become one of the country’s leading advocates for preserving Tubman’s legacy. She co-founded Harriet Tubman Day Washington, DC, has participated in major national commemorations, represented the family at numerous dedications and public ceremonies, and recently took part in the keel-laying ceremony for the future USNS Harriet Tubman in San Diego.

The documentary also features Barbara Ortiz Howard, founder of the non-profit grassroots organisation, Women On 20s, whose campaign sparked the movement to place Tubman on US currency.

Ortiz Howard continues to work closely with Wyatt in advocating not only for Tubman’s appearance on the banknote, but also for the broader ideals of freedom, justice, equality and civic engagement that she embodied. Together, they continue to educate the public, commemorate Tubman’s legacy and ensure the movement remains part of the national conversation.

“Treasury’s recent decision to abandon the Tubman $20 is not the end of the story. The campaign to honour Aunt Harriet on the $20 continues, and so does our commitment to the ideals she lived and died for. Tubman Twenty tells the story of a movement that will continue until Harriet Tubman receives the place she deserves in our nation’s circulating currency,” said Wyatt.

Ortiz Howard said the campaign has never been solely about changing a banknote.

“W20’s mission remains to ignite a cultural shift to honour women by providing more inclusive models for America to see its history and who shaped it. Seeing Harriet Tubman on our $20 would also exemplify the sacred nature of freedom and moral courage.”

For Fuller, currency remains one of the most powerful storytellers a nation possesses.

“The faces we place on our currency reveal whose stories we elevate, whose values we celebrate, and how we define ourselves. As America marks its 250th anniversary in 2026, Tubman Twenty is ultimately about our continuing journey toward a more perfect union, one that recognises and honours the full diversity of individuals whose courage, sacrifice, and leadership have helped shape the American story.”

Drawing on exclusive access to campaign leaders, Tubman descendants, historians, policymakers, artists, activists, archival material and music, the documentary explores the movement from multiple perspectives while uncovering the broader, largely untold history of black representation on American currency.

The project also examines how countries including Brazil, Jamaica, Ghana and Canada have commemorated black women on their currency, placing the Tubman campaign within a wider global conversation about representation and national identity.

With pre-production complete, the Atlanta-based filmmaking team assembled by Fuller plans to begin shooting in early 2027.

The team has also launched the website, www.tubmantwenty.com.

Fuller, co-creator and producer of the documentary film, ‘Queen Nanny: Legendary Maroon Chieftainess’, directed by Jamaican filmmaker Roy T. Anderson, is also developing a limited television series on Nanny of the Maroons.

editorial@gleanerjm.com