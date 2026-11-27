A 19-year-old St Catherine man who pleaded guilty to housebreaking and larceny after breaking into a relative’s home and stealing money and other items has been sentenced to 11 months and 20 days’ imprisonment at hard labour.

The accused, Herron Fearon, of Bog Walk, St Catherine, was sentenced in the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday.

In handing down the sentence, Parish Court Judge Roneiph Lawrence said there were aggravating circumstances, including the fact that Fearon had broken into the home of a relative, causing a traumatic experience for children in the household.

“Mr Fearon, one of the aggravating facts is that you broke into your relative’s house and stole items, which resulted in a traumatic experience for children of the household,” the judge said.

Lawrence also noted that Fearon was serving a three-month probation order when he committed the offences.

“A custodial sentence is most appropriate at this time,” the judge said.

The court heard that on August 9, 2026, Fearon cut through part of the complainant’s veranda grille to gain entry to the house.

He reportedly stole US$500, CAN$200, an Adidas bag and a bottle of Hennessy valued at $30,000 before escaping.

The matter was reported to the Bog Walk Police, who launched an investigation.

A snap raid at Fearon’s premises resulted in his arrest and the recovery of some of the stolen items.

He was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to the offences on August 25, 2026.

- Rasbert Turner

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