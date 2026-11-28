The main parliamentary Opposition has called on the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) to disclose whether it has now opened 15 containers with hurricane Melissa relief supplies.

An October 2026 compliance audit by the Auditor General’s Department (AuGD) found 15 unopened containers with hurricane relief supplies in ODPEM’s inventory, which it said were unrecorded and unvalued.

Natalie Neita Garvey, Opposition Spokesperson on local government and participatory democracy, said in addition to disclosing whether they have been opened, ODPEM needs to provide the country with details of their contents.

She noted, in a statement on Friday, that up to last Monday, ministers of government were unable to say whether the containers had been opened since they were brought to public attention by the AuGD.

According to Neita Garvey, the unopened containers continue to be a source of “great” disquiet among Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora.

"This is quite understandable, as some of them represent donations by Jamaicans in the US diaspora, who are upset at the treatment of their gifts and have firmly rejected any suggestion that they sent expired food," she said.

Neita Garvey said Director General of ODPEM, Commander Alvin Gayle, should provide answers “as a matter of urgency”.

Further, she noted that Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has portfolio responsibility for ODPEM and said he has a duty to ensure that this was done.

The Opposition spokesperson said she was surprised that after such a long time, Holness has not given instructions for the opening of the containers to be given high priority, given the widespread concern in the society.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.