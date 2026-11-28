WESTERN BUREAU:

Church leaders in Portmore, St Catherine, are opposing plans to establish artificial intelligence (AI) data centres in the municipality without public consultation and independent environmental assessments, amid concerns over the potential impact on water supplies, electricity and community well-being.

The Portmore Ministers’ Fraternal, in a statement issued on Thursday, insisted that residents must have a meaningful voice in determining whether the proposed developments are appropriate for the municipality.

On Friday, the PNP Patriots demanded that the Government publish its memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore setting up AI infrastructure in the island, identify the investors, and hold public consultations before any site is selected.

The interventions follow a recommendation by St Catherine East Central Member of Parliament Alando Terrelonge, during his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on November 17, that Portmore become home to AI data centres.

He was speaking two days after Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness said that the Government has approved an MOU to explore the establishment of AI infrastructure in Jamaica.

While acknowledging the importance of technological advancement, youth empowerment, employment creation and economic development, the fraternal argued that proposals with potentially significant consequences for the environment and public infrastructure must be informed by sound evidence and transparency.

“Citizens and stakeholders of Portmore have not been consulted on this proposal. The people who live, work, worship and raise families in the municipality must have a meaningful voice in decisions that could affect their quality of life and the resources upon which they depend,” the Portmore Ministers’ Fraternal said in a statement signed by its president, Reverend Courtney Gordon.

International concerns

The church leaders pointed to international concerns about the demands data centres can place on electricity systems and water resources, alongside their implications for emissions, infrastructure costs and surrounding communities.

They acknowledged, however, that the extent of these impacts would depend on the scale, location, technology and operating arrangements of each development.

Among the fraternal’s demands are independent environmental impact assessments examining water availability, energy requirements, cooling systems, noise, emissions, waste management, drainage and flood risks.

It also wants full disclosure of proposed locations, the scale of the developments, sources of water and electricity, anticipated employment opportunities and any financial obligations that could fall on the public.

“These assessments and consultations must precede decisions on siting, approval and construction. Their findings must help determine whether data centres are appropriate for Portmore and, if so, under what conditions,” the fraternal stated.

The church leaders are also seeking assurances that essential services will be protected through enforceable safeguards, independent monitoring and accountability mechanisms.

“Promised benefits must be carefully weighed against potential costs and risks to the community,” they warned.

The fraternal said it stood ready to engage with the political directorate, public agencies, investors, technical experts and residents in shaping a responsible and inclusive development agenda.

Meanwhile, the PNP Patriots questioned the feasibility of assurances reportedly given by Terrelonge that the facilities would not rely on the Jamaica Public Service Company’s electricity grid or the National Water Commission’s water supply.

According to the Patriots, Terrelonge has proposed that developers establish their own solar plants and cooling systems.

However, the organisation questioned where the land for large-scale solar installations would come from, given Portmore’s residential development and proximity to the Hellshire Hills and the Portland Bight Protected Area.

It also raised questions about alternative energy sources at night and during extreme weather events, as well as whether cooling water would be drawn from wells, groundwater or the sea.

“This is not a decision for one member of parliament to make on Portmore’s behalf,” said Ibrahim Konteh, deputy general secretary of the PNP Patriots.

“We agree with Mr Terrelonge, who called for solar across Portmore back in 2023, that the Sunshine City should run on sunshine. But if that solar can be built, it should power Portmore’s homes before it powers someone else’s servers.”

‘The value leaves’

Konteh also drew parallels with Jamaica’s experience with the bauxite industry, questioning how much of the economic value generated by the facilities would remain in the host communities.

“Mr Terrelonge also tells us data is the new gold. Jamaicans should remember we know that story from bauxite: the value leaves, and the community keeps the dust, the noise and the hole in the ground.”

The Patriots questioned the long-term employment benefits, arguing that construction jobs would be temporary and permanent positions would largely require specialised technical skills.

While supporting AI literacy and the establishment of a technology park in Portmore, the organisation called for a national AI policy before any data centre receives approval.

It also threatened public demonstrations should the proposal advance without consultation.

The Ministers’ Fraternal, meanwhile, maintained that economic opportunities must be balanced against environmental stewardship and the protection of present and future generations.

“Portmore’s future must be shaped with its people, through informed dialogue, responsible planning and respect for the common good,” the church leaders said.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com