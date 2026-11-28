Three people were killed in separate road crashes in Clarendon on Friday, pushing the nation's road fatality count to 328 this year.

​In one incident, a man and a woman died after the Toyota Hiace motor truck in which they were travelling slammed into two stationary vehicles near the toll plaza along the PJ Patterson Highway.

​The deceased have been identified as 58-year-old Error Wilson, a driver of Mountain View Estate, Spanish Town, St Catherine, and 55-year-old Maxine Gardener, a caregiver of Roses Valley, St Elizabeth.

​Police reports are that around 3:20 p.m. Wilson failed to stop as he approached the toll plaza and crashed into the rear of a trailer and a Toyota Regius Ace motor truck that were stationary in traffic.

Both occupants sustained severe injuries and were taken to hospital where Wilson was pronounced dead on arrival. Gardener was admitted in critical condition and later died while receiving treatment.

​Hours earlier, a 51-year-old Delroy Campbell, died in a collision along the Halse Hall main road in Hayes.

​The May Pen Traffic Department reported that Campbell, who was driving a Toyota Isis motor car northbound around 1:50 p.m., attempted to overtake a line of traffic and collided head-on with an International 9900i motor truck travelling in the opposite direction.

He sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital.

​Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

​The latest fatalities come amid a significant upward revision to Jamaica's road death statistics. Data from the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) show that 328 people had died in 285 crashes up to November 28.

​While November figures have not spiked dramatically, the overall total inched up after the police included data for previously unrecorded fatalities from earlier months, including January, May, and July.

​An analysis by the National Road Safety Council projects that Jamaica could end the year with as much as 360 road deaths, up from earlier projections of between 340 and 350.

The analysis also showed that the daily fatality rate rose from approximately 0.91 to 0.98 deaths per day.

-Olivia Brown

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