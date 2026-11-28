Sports Minister Olivia Grange says the qualification of Jamaica’s senior national women’s football team for a third straight FIFA World Cup is a moment of tremendous pride for the country.

The Reggae Girlz assured themselves a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be held in Brazil, with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica in their quarter-finals match of the CONCACAF W championship played in Texas, in the United States.

Grange said the accomplishment by the Reggae Girlz’ marks another outstanding achievement in the history of Jamaican football.

“The Reggae Girlz have, once again, demonstrated the determination, resilience, discipline and fighting spirit that have become synonymous with the Jamaican brand,” she said in a statement on Friday.

The sports minister said the team’s qualification for the global football showpiece event is a testament to the talent, commitment and sacrifices of the players, the dedication of the technical staff, the support of the Jamaica Football Federation and “the unwavering encouragement of the many Jamaicans who continue to believe in and support this team”.

She said it was fitting that the team secured qualification in the same week that Jamaica was approved by FIFA as co-hosts of the 2031 tournament.

“This is a double cause for celebration,” Grange said.

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