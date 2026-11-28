WESTERN BUREAU:

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the Cornwall Regional Hospital’s (CRH) Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department in St James remains fully operational even if the new building not yet being used as a phased relocation continues and additional precautionary checks are carried out on its equipment before operations are transferred.

Addressing Friday’s official opening of the Savanna-la-Mar Public Hospital’s Outpatient Department in Westmoreland, Tufton said that equipment in the CRH’s A&E Department must be checked for proper functionality, to ensure that the facility is fully operational.

“I just want to say to those who are impatient, first of all, that the CRH’s A&E is still open. If you have an emergency, you know where to go. The fact that you’re not yet in the new building does not mean that the services have stopped, because that is not true,” said Tufton.

“It is the same excellent doctors, the same excellent nurses, and they save lives every single solitary day. I want to also say that if we waited nine-plus years to get into the new building, we can wait another week or two, and I have said to the team, ‘Take your time, get it right. We can’t wait so long and don’t get it right’,” Tufton added.

Following the official reopening of the CRH’s revamped A&E Department on November 13, concerns were raised that the building was not being used with the Opposition saying the reopening exercise was simply for show.

In a release on November 17, Opposition Spokesman on Health Dr Alfred Dawes said that a surge in patients turning up at the hospital’s old A&E Department is putting patients and frontline staff at risk.

“Tell the people the truth. Say clearly which facilities are open and where they should go, and remind them that no one in a genuine emergency will be turned away. Then give a firm date for when the new department will actually receive patients,” Dawes said in the release.

But commenting further on Friday, Tufton said that he had advised the technical team overseeing the work at the CRH’s A&E to take as long as they need in order to ensure the facility and its equipment work as intended.

“I have said to the project manager and the technical team to take time, make adjustments, and gradually move in until you get into a routine and the building gets used to you and you get used to the building. It is not an indication of failure, it is an indication of wisdom and experience in approaching the phased approach to the opening, which is the right thing to do with any new operation that we start,” said Tufton.

The restructuring of the CRH’s A&E Department is part of a series of restorative works that have taken place at the Type A facility over the past decade since September 2016, when the facility was shut down due to noxious fumes affecting operations at the facility.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com