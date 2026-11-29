Acknowledging that anarchy has become the order of the day globally, with everyone wanting to do what is right in their own eyes, Pastor Jermaine Johnson, president of the Seventh-day Adventist Church’s northern region, is urging members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to “walk with God”.

Referencing Micah 6:6-8, Johnson said: “Your life is too dangerous to live without the Lord. You are His appointed ministers for good. So, in the line of duty, you must be just, merciful, humble, and walk with God.”

Johnson was the Divine Service speaker at the JCF’s 159th Annual Commemorative & Memorial Service, held on November 21 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Exchange, under the theme ‘One Mission, One Standard, One Force for Good’.

In the presence of Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake, Johnson reminded the policemen and women that, “your Force Orders may come from the commissioner, but your duty to serve, protect, and reassure citizens comes from God, who has appointed you a minister for good”.

He argued that, “Justice means everybody gets a fair hearing. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. And that same standard has to hold when the person who did wrong is someone we work with. We all want a fair system when our own family needs it. In the line of duty, we’re called to give that same fairness to somebody else’s family. Justice doesn’t show curry favour.

“Micah says, ‘Love mercy’. That word, love, matters. God wants us to care enough about people that we look for ways to show kindness, even when the situation is tense. You may have to arrest somebody, and you can still speak to them with respect. You can give a clear instruction without adding an insult. And when a frightened victim struggles to tell you what happened, sometimes the most merciful thing you can do is give them a moment and listen.

There are people who will remember how you treated them long after they’ve forgotten your name. A child may be standing there watching while you deal with a parent. You have a duty to do your job, and that child will remember the way you did it. Mercy makes room for that child in your thinking. It keeps you aware that this moment may be one of the hardest days that family has ever had. Be fair and resolute, but know when to exercise some discretion and show mercy,” Johnson explained.

The service’s main purpose was to remember and honour 42 members of the JCF who died in the line of duty during the past year.

ACP Gary Buddoo Fletcher, chief chaplain of the JCF, said, “It was a sacred moment to honour the courage, selfless sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of our fallen officers, whose legacy lives on in the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the nation they faithfully served. We give God the glory for a beautiful worship experience, even as we remember with gratitude those who gave their lives in service to Jamaica. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and their legacy will forever endure.”

During the service, a police officer placed a Jamaica flag on a canvas shaped like the map of Jamaica to represent each fallen member of the Force. A prayer was also offered for the families of the fallen servicemen and women, as well as the police commissioner and officers still serving the nation.

WALK HUMBLY WITH GOD

Reflecting on the service’s theme, Johnson posited that “there will be decisions you have to make when your supervisor is miles away and nobody there can tell you what to do. You can pray right there, “Lord, help me see this clearly. Help me keep my temper. Help me do right by the people in front of me.” That’s where the theme becomes personal, and takes shape in how you handle the next person, the next traffic stop, the next report, and the next call. In the line of duty, do what is just, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God — notice the climax — with your God!”

In his final charge to the lawmen and women, Johnson, in his usual flamboyant preaching style, proclaimed, “Before you pop out the M16, you must be covered under John 3:16. When dem give you a bribe, walk with God! When dem try fi bring you down, walk with God! When dem try fi buy you out, walk with God! When dem want fi take away your integrity, walk with God! When you go to face the gangsters, walk with God! When you go to face the choppers, walk with God! For I must have the Saviour with me, for I dare not walk alone. “Go with one mission, one standard, one force for good!”