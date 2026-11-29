New data from the police has pushed Jamaica’s road fatality count higher than previously reported, placing the country in a worse position than earlier statistics suggested, even as three more people were killed in two separate crashes in Clarendon on Friday.

The revised figures show that 328 people had died in 285 crashes up to November 28, with the increase reflecting the incorporation of previously unrecorded fatalities from earlier months, including January, May and July.

The latest data from the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), shared by Vice-Chairman Dr Lucien Jones, show that the year-end projection has increased from 340–350 deaths to 350–360, while the daily fatality rate has risen from approximately 0.91 to 0.98 deaths.

Although November’s figures have not spiked dramatically, the revised statistics point to a more troubling picture of Jamaica’s road-safety performance than had previously been recognised.

The latest fatalities came on Friday, when a man and a woman died after the Toyota Hiace motor truck they were travelling in slammed into two stationary vehicles near the toll plaza along the PJ Patterson Highway.

The deceased have been identified as 58-year-old Errol Wilson, a driver of Mountain View Estate, Spanish Town, St Catherine, and 55-year-old Maxine Gardener, a caregiver of Roses Valley, St Elizabeth.

Failed to stop

Police reports are that, around 3:20 p.m., Wilson approached the toll plaza, failed to stop and crashed into the rear of a trailer and a Toyota Regius Ace motor truck that were stationary in traffic. Both occupants sustained severe injuries and were taken to hospital, where Wilson was pronounced dead on arrival. Gardener was admitted in critical condition but later died while receiving treatment.

Hours earlier, a 51-year-old man died in a separate crash along the Halse Hall main road in Hayes. He has been identified as Delroy Campbell of Stingray Way in Hayes.

According to the May Pen Traffic Department, Campbell was driving a Toyota Isis motor car northbound around 1:50 p.m. when he attempted to overtake a line of traffic and collided head-on with an International 9900i motor truck travelling in the opposite direction. He sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Citing the revised data, Jones said the figures reflected a worrying trend, though this year’s road fatalities are not projected to surpass the number recorded in 2025, when 374 people were killed in 325 collisions.

In May, Senior Superintendent of Police Lloyd Darby, commanding officer for the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), said the police were pursuing several strategies aimed at significantly reducing deaths resulting from road collisions.

“Last year we ended with 374 deaths on our roads, which was a slight increase from the 365 in 2024. We aim this year to achieve sub-300 by cutting motorcycle deaths in half,” Darby had said at the time.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com