“The biggest concern,” said Theresa Rodriguez-Moodie, environmental scientist and chief executive officer of the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), “is that policymakers are being asked to make decisions about an industry that is built around exploiting an environment we still know very little about.”

Rodriguez-Moodie and other environmentalists have growing fears.

That largely unseen world is now attracting commercial interest because its seabed contains polymetallic nodules, sulphides and cobalt-rich crusts containing minerals such as nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese.

What shape or form deep-sea mining (DSM) takes will be decided in Jamaica’s backyard. The island’s capital, Kingston, is home to the International Seabed Authority (ISA), the international organisation responsible for regulating mineral-related activities in the seabed beyond national jurisdiction. The area under its mandate covers about 54 per cent of the world’s ocean floor.

The ISA, comprising 172 member states (including the European Union as a bloc), has approved exploration contracts, but commercial exploitation has not yet begun. The organisation continues to develop regulations, the Mining Code, which would govern any future exploitation.

The ISA has not approved any commercial deep-sea mining exploitation rules or operations as of mid-2026, keeping mining in international waters on pause while negotiations on the draft Mining Code continue. The moratorium position calls for a conditional pause, which these countries say should remain in place until three prerequisites are met:

n Sufficient peer-reviewed scientific understanding of how deep-sea ecosystems function and how they would respond to commercial-scale disturbance.

n A credible demonstration that extraction could occur without causing irreversible harm to the marine environment.

n Verified evidence that any future mining activity would generate broadly equitable outcomes for humanity as a whole, not primarily for extractive commercial interests.

Civil society and scientists have urged Jamaica to support a moratorium on deep-sea mining, arguing that the environmental risks remain high and that DSM needs more analysis. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), scientific evidence does not yet satisfy key conditions for safe mining and notes that at least 30 states, alongside civil society groups, investors and insurers representing about 60 per cent of global insurance, support a pause, moratorium, or ban. The JET has called on the Government to back a moratorium, citing concerns that deep-sea mining could cause irreversible damage to ocean ecosystems that cover about 90 per cent of the marine environment and play a critical role in absorbing heat and carbon emissions.

Jamaica, which sponsored Blue Minerals Jamaica for deep-sea mining, received an exploration permit from the International Seabed Authority in 2021. But the country’s position is that regulations have to be put in place first before any work can commence on deep-sea mining.

“That work [on the framework] is under way, but we are not at all clear when those regulations are likely to be finalised. This is not something which is imminent, and we’d like people to understand that as well,” Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith said in 2023, though cautioning that “geographically defined areas that are beyond the 227 square kilometres that surround every country as their Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) … so they are way beyond, not only Jamaica’s coast but beyond that of any country.”

AHEAD OF SCIENCE?

This raises an important question: Is DSM sprinting ahead of science?

The scientific community has expressed concerns that activities such as sediment plumes and severe noise pollution will permanently disrupt marine food webs and local fisheries. Experts maintain that proceeding without adequate baseline data will inevitably lead to widespread biodiversity loss and long-term ecological harm.

A marine expert statement calling for a pause to deep-sea mining signed by 1,000 marine science and policy experts from over 75 countries, said: “There is a paucity of rigorous scientific information available concerning the biology, ecology and connectivity of deep-sea species and ecosystems, as well as the ecosystem services they provide. Without this information, the potential risks of deep-sea mining to deep-ocean biodiversity, ecosystems and functioning, as well as human well-being, cannot be fully understood.”

Research published in Nature in 2025 found that biological effects from a deep-seabed disturbance remained detectable 44 years after the original experiment.

The evidence does not mean that every future mining operation would produce identical consequences. It does, however, demonstrate why the long-term effects cannot simply be assumed away.

The region has a direct interest in what happens to the wider ocean.

The environmental risks of deep-sea mining would not be confined to the Clarion-Clipperton Zone. In the Pacific, scientists have warned that sediment plumes could spread hundreds of kilometres beyond mining sites, affecting tuna and other migratory species.

In the Atlantic and Indian oceans, where exploration licences also exist, concerns are being raised about the damage to unique deep-sea ecosystems, including hydrothermal vents and seamounts that support species.

Across regions, researchers cite similar risks: biodiversity loss, disruption of marine food webs, noise pollution affecting whales and other marine life, and potential impacts on the ocean’s role in carbon storage and climate regulation, with some disturbance expected to persist for decades.

WHO BENEFITS?

“Much of the discussion focuses on the potential value of the minerals, but there are still significant uncertainties about the financial returns and who would ultimately benefit,” Rodriguez-Moodie said.

Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, mineral resources in the international seabed area are regarded as the common heritage of humankind. The ISA is mandated to ensure that activities are conducted for the benefit of humanity as a whole while protecting the marine environment.

These observations have raised questions about how benefits will be distributed, how developing countries will participate and whether the economic returns will justify environmental risks. A 2024 Planet Tracker report, Race to the Bottom - Deep Sea Mining Provides Minimal Financial Benefits for Countries, highlighted that countries are unlikely to see significant financial benefits from deep-sea mining corporate income tax and royalties, estimated at an average of $42,000 to $7.35 million each annually. The report warned that “there is no financial justification for deep-sea mining, yet the environmental impact is vast” and “... that deep-sea mining would cause significant, permanent damage to deep-sea ecosystems and the broader ocean systems they support.”

Even in the most optimistic scenarios, the report reveals that countries could earn up to US$6.25 million each in annual corporate income tax, an insignificant contribution to government revenues for almost all countries.

Rodriguez-Moodie believes the conversation must move beyond ISA meeting rooms and demonstrations. “A much broader effort is needed to educate both decision-makers and the public about what is at stake.

“A key principle of good environmental governance is that uncertainty should make us more cautious, not less,” she said. “Instead, we are seeing a push to create rules for an activity where the science is still incomplete.”

Caribbean countries largely advocate for caution and strict environmental oversight regarding deep-sea mining, with nations like Antigua and Barbuda actively supporting a moratorium until its ecological safety can be scientifically proven.

MATTER OF FOOD SECURITY

One of the critical issues surrounding DSM is the potential effect on marine food chains. The scientific community has cautioned about the possibility of DSM disturbing sediments and releasing plumes into the water column. Scientists are examining how these particles could affect organisms at different levels of the marine ecosystem.

A 2025 study published in Nature Communications found that mining-related sediment could affect organisms in the midwater ocean, including species that form part of food chains supporting larger marine animals.

The Caribbean region is spending some serious dollars on food importation, on an average 60 per cent per annum amounting to US$6 billion, which is over 6 per cent of CARICOM member states’ combined GDP.

There are challenges for those dependent on the sea, which have been exacerbated over the years.

A regional fisheries expert has called for due diligence, safeguarding marine life and preventing habitat destruction, when consideration is being given to DSM. “We understand the concept and the approach of the Blue Economy, where we are able to extract and use resources within the blue space, without harm to the environment, within which the DSM is going to be occurring,” the official said.

McKoy* began fishing when he was 12 years old. “I was born at the beach in St Elizabeth, and sea is what I know all my life … in fact, it is my life.”

A lot has changed, he said. It used to be easier to catch fish. He used to use a paddle boat and, at the tops, go six miles into the sea. “There were a lot of fishes, and then there were seasonal fishes, like the goat fish, which I haven’t seen in years,” McKoy said, the soft-spoken man who is now in his 60s.

“The sea has become warm, and lot of variety of fishes that we used to see here have moved to colder waters,” he said, adding that he used to go to Pedro Keys to fish and return home with the North Star as his guiding light.

ISSUES IN SILOS

The dialogues and possible solutions around DSM require a collective approach, which the advocates say is missing. “We often approach environmental issues in silos,” Rodriguez-Moodie said. “On one hand, countries make commitments to protect the ocean, address climate change, and conserve marine biodiversity. On the other hand, we are simultaneously considering activities that could undermine those very commitments.

“Ultimately, the question cannot only be whether we can extract these resources,” she said. “It must also be whether the potential benefits justify the risks of permanently altering ecosystems that we are only beginning to understand.”

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in his message on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the ISA, called the international seabed “the common heritage of humankind, a principle enshrined in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which must continue to guide us”.

He added: “We must bring together our global efforts in climate action, biodiversity preservation and marine protection, the deep ocean remains one of our last frontiers. It holds great promise, but also requires great caution.”

The bottom line is that DSM and environmental protection have to be in tandem. The minerals beneath the seabed have value. But so do the ecosystems above and around them. It is critical that decisions made are evidence-based, transparent, and backed by independent scientific research.

For McKoy, and fellow fishermen, already much has changed, and not for the better in many instances. He is sceptical that any further disruption of the ocean would only result in more challenges.

“If you trouble nature,” he warned. “You’re going to be in trouble.”

We should perhaps pay heed.

*name changed on request.

Amitabh Sharma is the opinion editor of The Gleaner. This story has been produced as part of the Caribbean Deep Sea Mining Media Fellowship, an initiative by Climate Tracker Caribbean in collaboration with the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), RISE UP for the Ocean, and EcoVybz Environmental Creatives. Send feedback to amitabh.sharma@gleanerjm.com.