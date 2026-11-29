News November 29 2026
Haitian gang exodus warning
5 min read
Loading article...
Jamaica could face an increased security threat as gang suppression operations intensify in Haiti, potentially pushing armed criminals to seek refuge elsewhere in the Caribbean, Professor Anthony Clayton has warned. Speaking last Wednesday against the background of unverified reports that armed Haitian nationals had landed in St Thomas and were hiding in sections of the parish, Clayton said the deteriorating situation in Haiti, coupled with tighter immigration measures in other countries, could make Jamaica an increasingly attractive destination.