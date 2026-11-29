As Jamaica and the European Union (EU) explore ways to help local businesses capitalise on preferential trade arrangements, seafood exporter Roderick Francis is calling for greater access to long-term, affordable financing to support companies seeking to enter and expand in the European market.

Francis, chief executive officer of B&D Trawling Limited, said while several institutions provide assistance to businesses preparing products for export, there remains a significant gap between getting a product ready for the European market and securing sustained commercial opportunities.

He was speaking during a private-sector panel discussion titled ‘Experiences Doing Business Between the EU and Jamaica’ at the recent ‘Business Opportunities with the European Union’ workshop.

Under the CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), Jamaican businesses enjoy duty-free and quota-free access to all 27 EU member states for almost all goods, giving local producers a distinct pricing advantage over competitors from countries without preferential trade arrangements.

Responding to Damian Kaminski, the EU’s regional head of trade, who asked what both sides could do to facilitate greater trade, Francis argued that more long-term support was needed to help businesses move beyond sample shipments and establish a viable presence in Europe.

“You hear about Europe, it’s 400 million people, whatever it is, huge market, huge diverse cultures. You want to get into this market. I think there is now a lot of support for, I would say, the beginning phases of trying to get into the market. So you saw the market access, the digital market platform, that’s extremely powerful,” Francis said.

He acknowledged the assistance provided through initiatives such as the market access digital platform, JAMPRO and Caribbean Export, but questioned what happens after businesses have developed products suitable for the European market.

“But I think it ends there, and that’s where, that’s the big gap that needs to be filled. What comes after you get that product that is ready to go to market, but now you want the resources to move your business forward and get real exports, get tangible business, not just a sample, as they call Jamaica a sample country. So that gap needs to be filled by long-term patient capital, patient investors, and patient programmes. Most small businesses fail around the world. It doesn’t matter if it’s in Jamaica or Europe or in America. I believe it’s about 70 per cent of small businesses that fail.

“So how do you have a hand-holding culture or a program that now takes you from concept to market and sits with you and helps you to develop that market until you can go on your own? I think there’s a huge gap there, and I think it’s too much short-term thinking,” Francis explained, calling for longer-term solutions that would support businesses until they could operate independently.

He said the financing challenges were not limited to companies seeking to enter the European market, as established exporters also needed affordable funding to expand their operations and keep pace with changing European standards.

He said the requirements were continually being upgraded, forcing businesses to invest in their facilities, equipment and certification to remain competitive.

“We need patient capital, we need European interest rates. You know, we’re not getting anything like that in Jamaica,” Francis reasoned.

He is calling for access to long-term financing to refurbish processing facilities, upgrade vessels and modernise factories to meet increasingly demanding requirements.

Using his own operations as an example, Francis said his factory employs more than 200 people, approximately 80 per cent of whom are women, many from inner-city communities.

He said the economic impact of supporting local manufacturers and exporters extends beyond the businesses themselves, providing employment and livelihoods for communities.

“But at the end of the day, they need capacity to retool,” he said, adding that sustainability certifications and other European requirements come at a significant cost.

Francis is also urging the EU to help smaller businesses meet those standards, arguing that certification is becoming increasingly important in determining whether overseas buyers are willing to purchase their products.

He pointed to the fishing industry’s achievement in securing Marine Stewardship Council certification, describing it as the result of collaboration across the sector.

He said the process was extremely difficult but demonstrated the importance of protecting marine resources and proving that products are sourced sustainably.

“The European Union’s help to invest in, especially with our smaller people, and get these certifications so that the consumers in Europe can feel good about purchasing your product,” Francis said.

He argued that meeting those standards would help build consumer confidence while demonstrating that Jamaican businesses are committed to protecting the environment and preserving natural resources.

“With these certifications, you’re proving to the world that you’re protecting these resources. And that’s why the people will happily buy from you,” he said.

The need to translate preferential market access into actual export earnings comes against the background of a significant imbalance in trade between Jamaica and the European Union.

In the meantime, Industry, Investment and Commerce Minister Senator Aubyn Hill is urging businesses to become more aggressive in pursuing export opportunities in the European market, arguing that Jamaica must do more than import European products and should position its own goods and services to compete overseas.

Between January and October 2025, Jamaica imported approximately US$482.5 million in goods from the EU, while exports amounted to just US$144.7 million, Hill said.

He said the figures highlighted the need for Jamaican businesses to make better use of the opportunities available under the CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

“Our focus must be on converting that access into customers, into contracts, into investment and into sales. We cannot get rich like the Europeans selling to only three million Jamaicans or less. We have to do like the Europeans and export to everywhere,” he urged.

Hill also encouraged European investors to consider Jamaica as a base for business operations, citing the island’s geographical location and access to major markets.

Also addressing the event, Ambassador of the EU to Jamaica, Dr Erja Askola, said the EU was a major global market offering opportunities for businesses ready to compete, innovate and build lasting commercial relationships.

“The division of labour that we have in the European Union is such that our member states, which are 27 in number, they are in charge of the trade promotion because they have the companies, we have institutions. At the EU level, we negotiate trade deals on behalf of our member states, and they do the kind of practical work, through their embassies and capitals, of promoting the opportunities for their companies to create partnerships here in Jamaica and create business opportunities both ways,” she pointed out.

Askola said Jamaican businesses must be better informed about the opportunities available under the EPA, the requirements for accessing the European market and the practical support mechanisms that could help them succeed.

racquel.porter@rjrgleaner.com