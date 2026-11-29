With thousands of families still struggling to rebuild their lives more than a year after Hurricane Melissa, Modular Jamaica has partnered with international humanitarian organisation Riziki Charities in a US$1.7-million initiative to construct and repair 120 homes.

The initiative, supported by contributions from Riziki’s worldwide donor network and undertaken in collaboration with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will focus primarily on western Jamaica, including Westmoreland and Black River.

The partners aim to construct between 70 and 90 new homes for families in critical need, while carrying out varying degrees of repairs to another 30 to 40 houses, including damaged roofs and walls.

William Massias, chief executive officer of Modular Jamaica, said the programme was intended to reach some of the most vulnerable families still awaiting assistance following the October 28, 2025 disaster.

He said the company would use its locally manufactured 18-gauge steel systems, with components produced to specifications based on the individual repair requirements.

“The persons being identified are the people in most need,” he said, noting that the initial US$1.7-million commitment would cover the entire operation, including logistics and construction.

He described the initiative as the beginning of what he hoped would be a wider relationship with non-governmental organisations, which he said were becoming increasingly familiar and confident with alternative building systems.

“This is just the start with NGOs, as they are familiar and confident in this global system of building,” he said. “We are committed to getting Jamaicans back in safe and resilient homes. Fast! And that’s what we’re doing.”

The partnership comes against the backdrop of a significant housing shortage in Jamaica, further compounded by the destruction caused by Melissa.

In a recent interview with The Gleaner on the growing interest in alternative construction methods and investment in Jamaica’s housing market, Massias estimated that the country required between 10,000 and 20,000 new homes annually, while the housing deficit had climbed to approximately 150,000 units following the hurricane.

He argued that conventional construction alone was struggling to meet demand and that alternative building systems would be necessary to accelerate delivery.

Modular construction, he said, could significantly reduce building time, with homes potentially completed in six to eight weeks, compared with the 10 months to two years he cited for conventional construction. He added that greater exposure to completed projects and the training of local builders would further encourage acceptance of the technology.

“The truth is, the more homes we build and people witness, and builders are trained, will only help accelerate the acceptance.

However, the acceptance is there already,” he noted, citing a house constructed in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, which he said survived Hurricane Melissa, as evidence of the resilience of the building system.

“With the proof of concept with the house in Savanna-la-Mar that survived Hurricane Melissa, it’s now time to build back Jamaica,” he declared. “It’s go time for Jamaica to scale up our production of safe homes annually.”

Under the humanitarian partnership, Modular Jamaica will work alongside construction and finishing partners to coordinate the delivery of homes, from foundations and structural assembly to roofing, interior work and completion.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has maintained a humanitarian presence in Jamaica for decades, also mobilised more than 50 volunteers following Melissa to assist affected communities. The volunteers, some of whom had suffered damage to their own homes, prepared and distributed more than 1,000 emergency relief packages.

Blaine Bell, executive director of Riziki Foundation, with which Riziki Charities is associated, said the initiative was made possible through the generosity of donors around the world.

“No family should have to face the aftermath of a storm alone,” Bell said, adding that the organisation was honoured to work with its Jamaican partners to translate that generosity into safe homes, restored dignity and renewed hope.

Riziki reports having supported more than 15,000 families and provided more than 400 scholarships through its humanitarian programmes, alongside investments in healthcare and community infrastructure.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com