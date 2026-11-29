Plans are in full swing for the inaugural visit of Seventh-day Adventist World Church President Erton C. Köhler to Jamaica from December 9 to 13 for a series of engagements that will culminate in a national convocation at the National Arena in Kingston on December 12.

Köhler’s visit will focus on a national initiative dubbed National End-Time Mission Reset (NEM Reset), part of the Global Church’s OneVoice27 initiative to renew the church’s evangelistic mission and mobilize thousands of members for community outreach.

Born in southern Brazil, Köhler was elected president of the global Adventist Church, which comprises over 23 million members, on July 4, 2025, during the 62nd General Conference Session in St Louis, Missouri. His visit will bring together the highest-ranking officers of the world church headquarters and those from the Inter-American Division, which includes Jamaica.

The gathering will mark what Jamaica Union Conference (JAMU) President Glen O. Samuels sees as a watershed moment in the history of the church in Jamaica

“It’s not very often that all these leaders come to any one country,” Samuels said. “It affirms Jamaica’s importance and role in the global constellation of Adventism.”

NEM Reset, a JAMU initiative designed to reconnect members with the denomination’s missionary roots, will unfold in two major phases, beginning December 9 at the Seventh-day Adventist Conference Centre in the church’s western region in Montego Bay and culminating in a national gathering on December 12 at the National Arena.

Thousands of Adventists, including administrators, pastors, church elders, youth leaders, and members, are expected to meet for worship and presentations from local and overseas church leaders. A large-scale baptism will cap the day’s activities at the Arena, attended by national and civic leaders from across Jamaica.

The programme will also place special emphasis on youth participation. During the afternoon session at the National Arena, Köhler is expected to engage directly with young people, including the church’s uniformed groups of Pathfinders, Master Guides and Adventurers, in an interactive discussion.

Beyond the major gatherings, the delegation will make courtesy calls on Jamaica’s national leaders and representatives, followed by an evening worship service at the Andrews Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kingston.

The visit comes as the Seventh-day Adventist Church prepares for OneVoice27, which is intended to unite millions of church members in sharing the Christian message of hope throughout 2027.

The initiative will commemorate what the church recognises as approximately 2,000 years since the baptism of Jesus Christ and the beginning of His earthly public ministry, while encouraging congregations to expand their engagement with communities through personal witnessing, public evangelism and other outreach activities.

Over the years, the Adventist Church in Jamaica has grown from its early congregations into a network of churches, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities. However, church leaders say institutional growth must be matched by renewed efforts to engage communities and share the denomination’s message.

“We’ve come a long way. We’ve built a number of churches. We’ve built a hospital and clinics. We’ve built a fantastic university. But we have to transmit to the current generation a sense of where we’re coming from, and what we need to do going forward,” Samuels said.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church has been a global Protestant denomination since 1863, with the Bible as its ultimate authority, and seeks to help people find freedom, healing, and hope in Jesus.