Federal regulators in the United States seized and shut down United Fidelity Bank (UFB), saying the bank, which has branches in four states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, was at risk of being unable to meet depositors’ demands.

The move marks the largest bank failure in the US in more than two years.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) says First Citizens Bank will take over all deposits and assets of UFB, which is based in Evansville, Indiana.

The 22 closed UFB branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, Colorado and the Virgin Islands are expected to reopen by Monday as branches of First Citizens Bank and customer accounts will be transferred automatically, the FDIC said.

“We believe this transaction is both financially and strategically compelling, and we look forward to welcoming our new customers, earning their trust and positioning our company for continued success,” said Frank B. Holding, Jr., chairman and CEO of First Citizens Bank, in a statement on Friday.

UFB had approximately $5.9 billion in total assets and $5.4 billion in total deposits as of the end of September, according to the FDIC.

The agency insisted that all deposits are safe and insured up to $250,000.

In a statement on Friday, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency -- the US Treasury division that regulates banks -- said it concluded that UFB was in “unsafe or unsound condition to transact business.”

The seizure marks the largest US bank failure by assets since 2024, when Philadelphia-based Republic First Bank collapsed with roughly $6 billion in assets.

The FDIC estimated that UFB’s failure will cost its Deposit Insurance Fund $1.83 billion.

The fund is financed by banks and protects insured deposits when a bank fails.

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