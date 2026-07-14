Constable accused of rape and abduction of woman he met on TikTok gets $500,000 bail

A police constable accused of abducting and raping a woman whom he met on TikTok was today offered $500,000 bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court.

The 23-year-old officer was offered bail on charges of rape and abduction, with strict reporting conditions, following an application by King's Counsel Peter Champagnie.

During the bail application, Champagnie argued that the sexual encounter was consensual.

He also pointed to WhatsApp messages reportedly exchanged shortly after the alleged incident, submitting that they provided reasonable grounds to question the complainant's allegations of rape and abduction.

The prosecution alleges that the 25-year-old complainant met the constable on TikTok in October 2025.

They reportedly communicated regularly before agreeing to meet in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, on November 29 that year.

It is alleged that the constable agreed to take the woman to her home in St Catherine but instead diverted to a nearby car wash, where he had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The matter was reported, and the policeman was charged following a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The matter will next be mentioned on September 22.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.