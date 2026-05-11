MBCC principal urges nation to save its young people as ‘undercurrent of anger in society’ highlighted after multiple school brawls  

WESTERN BUREAU:

Fresh concerns are being raised over the increasing incidents of school violence, including student-on-student conflict and assaults on teachers, with Dr Darien Henry, the principal of the Montego Bay Community College (MBCC), saying they must be denounced and Jamaica's youth must be rescued from the brutality.

Speaking at Friday's launch of the Spot Valley High School's Police Youth Club in St James, Henry pointed to last Wednesday's reports of multiple fights among students at the St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) as an indicator that too many young people are normalising anger and violence as an appropriate response to conflict.

"Yesterday (Thursday), I was discombobulated by what happened in one of our senior high schools, where the school had to be locked down because the young people were let loose upon themselves. What is happening to our young people? What is happening? There is no respect for authority in schools any more," he said.

"Now, more than ever, we have to rescue our young people. This is not an isolated incident, as we have seen the videos circulating of students attacking each other with brutality, and with alarming rates. We have seen our teachers being verbally abused, physically abused, and threatened in our classrooms, but we are not talking about it, and they are being publicly humiliated. It must not happen, and we must denounce indiscipline in our society," he said.

Classes were suspended at STETHS last Thursday, following Wednesday's incident where several fights reportedly took place on the school grounds, including one that allegedly involved a knife. The incident reportedly stemmed from a confrontation in which a student was injured and the police had to intervene.

Following the brawl, which reportedly took place in the presence of senior administrators, an advisory was issued stating that only students participating in external exams and assisting with a sports championship would be permitted on the compound.

Henry also accused the National Parenting Support Commission of not doing enough to speak against the undercurrent of school violence, saying the issue stems from poorly handled home issues that teachers are expected to manage.

"There is an undercurrent of anger running through our society, and we ask teachers to carry a burden that properly belongs in the homes. Parenting in Jamaica is under crisis, and family life is under crisis, and we are not talking about it too much," he said.

"Social media amplifies conflict and glorifies disrespect, which must be denounced. The silence from the National Parenting Support Commission is too deafening, but better schools begin with stronger homes," he added.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com