BEYOND AID - EU signals new era in Jamaica relations; sees country as partner of solutions amid global turmoil

The European Union (EU) is seeking to rebrand its relationship with Jamaica, signalling a shift away from traditional donor-recipient dynamics to a partnership of potential amid a crumbling global order.

Speaking against the backdrop of recovery efforts following the devastation brought on by Hurricane Melissa last October and a US$12-million EU relief package, EU Ambassador Dr Erja Askola said Jamaica remains a developing country committed to international order, the rule of law, and climate ambition at a time when international norms are increasingly under siege.

She made the declaration at Saturday’s Europe Day celebrations at the Office of the Delegation of the EU to Jamaica in Kingston.

“This year's celebration comes at a time of profound global uncertainty. We see growing disrespect for territorial integrity and an increasing disregard for international law. We see wars, conflicts, and political crises, and we see economic volatility. We see increasing natural disasters and climate shocks. In this challenging context, the European Union continues to stand firmly for the rules-based international order, multilateralism, and for partnerships based on equality and respect,” said Askola.

“Small states and developing countries must have a voice. International law must matter, and climate commitments must be honoured. There are still countries, leaders and people who remain committed to the same values; to the values of human dignity, freedom, democracy, the rule of law and human rights. And I am delighted to say that one of these countries is Jamaica,” she added.

Calling the Holness administration a “reliable partner”, Brussels’ top diplomat to the island said the relationship has been strengthened into one based on trust, shared convictions, and a firm belief that alliances and partnerships make them stronger.

“I am proud of the work that we have carried out with the Government of Jamaica, its institutions, and other stakeholders – international, regional partners, civil society, the private sector, and communities,” she said, adding that Jamaica’s tireless building of diplomatic relations delivered concrete results in adversity and devastation.

She noted that through this, the international community responded strongly to the needs of Jamaicans following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

At the same time, she said the EU is partnering with Jamaica to bolster climate resilience by investing in green and digital transitions, sustainable infrastructure, and human capital development.

“And let me say this clearly: we do not see Jamaica only as partner in need. We see Jamaica as a partner of potential, and as a partner of solutions. And we see Jamaica as a key ally, political ally, that advocates with us for respect of international law, multilateralism, and higher ambition for climate change,” said Askola.

“We want to take this partnership to the next level; stronger politically and economically, closer strategically, and deeper between our peoples. This is not only lip service; we are already acting on this promise together,” she added.

The ambassador noted that last year, there were several high-level meetings and visits between European and Jamaican leaders and politicians. She said Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness met (WITH) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the first bilateral meeting at the highest level.

Added to that, Askola noted that the EU is strengthening its long-term partnership with Jamaica by expanding trade and investment through the Global Gateway and enhancing political cooperation across bilateral, regional, and international levels.

“The European Union, of 450 million people, remains one of the most open markets for Caribbean and Jamaican exports, with zero tariffs and quotas on all Jamaican goods entering the EU market,” she said.

Additionally, she pointed to the EU-supported Caribbean Investment Forum in Montego Bay, noting that it achieved a significant milestone with record-breaking participation from European companies and diverse regional stakeholders.

Further, she said the bloc is expanding its people-to-people exchanges by providing an increasing number of Jamaicans with fully funded higher education and professional development opportunities through the Erasmus+ Programme.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com