St Catherine councillor calls for gov’t to establish health insurance for taxi operators

Councillor for the Waterford Division in St Catherine, Fenley Douglas, is urging the Government to establish a mandatory health insurance programme for Jamaica's route taxi operators, arguing that the sector places a significant financial burden on the country's public healthcare system.

Speaking at last Thursday's general meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, Douglas said the Government should urgently examine the proposal and implement a dedicated health insurance plan for public transport operators.

"This special health insurance should be managed through the various taxi associations, which should pay a part of the premium," Douglas stated, adding that it should be further extended to other public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators and their families.

Pointing to the size of the sector, Douglas argued that "currently there are approximately 28,000 route taxi operators in Jamaica," and added that when their dependents are considered, the impact on the public health system is substantial.

"So the time has come for proper health insurance to be initiated for these taxi operators and their families, just like what is extended to our sportsmen and women as well as our entertainers," he further argued, referencing the sports and entertainment sectors that now have access to health insurance.

Meanwhile, President of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), Egeton Newman, welcomed the proposal, revealing that his organisation has already been working to establish both health insurance and pension benefits for members of the public transportation sector.

"If the government would come on board and help with this process, it would be welcomed by the sector, but from what I heard, the government has no interest in providing this service," Newman told The Gleaner.

"So we are working, from our point of view, to put things in place for health insurance, pensions and things like those, but we would welcome any support from the government to assist us with health insurance," he disclosed.

He added, "The point must be made that the government has not been looking our way. If they would put $200 million in a fund right now, that would work."

Newman also disclosed that TODSS has been in discussions with a health insurance provider but has not yet been able to finalise an agreement.

Douglas' proposal is expected to add to the ongoing debate about expanding social protection benefits for workers in Jamaica's public transportation sector.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.