Health ministry reimagines care for older people with geriatric clinic

Jamaica has taken what is being described as a step towards transforming healthcare for its ageing population with the official opening of the first state-operated Golden Care geriatric clinic, a specialised service signalling the beginning of a new model of healthcare for older Jamaicans.

Located at the Claremont Centre of Excellence in St Ann, the clinic is being hailed as the first tangible outcome of the government’s commitment to building a health system better equipped to meet the needs of the country’s rapidly growing elderly population.

It is the first of two pilot geriatric clinics announced by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton during his contribution to the 2026-2027 Sectoral Debate. A second clinic is scheduled to open in St Catherine before the model is expanded nationally.

The investment comes as Jamaica undergoes one of its most significant demographic shifts. Approximately 375,000 Jamaicans, or 14 per cent of the population, are now aged 60 years and older, with that number projected to reach 400,000 by 2030.

“People are living longer, and that is something we should celebrate,” Tufton said.

“But living longer also means we must build a healthcare system that responds to the realities of ageing, not only treating illness, but helping older Jamaicans maintain their independence, dignity and quality of life.”

The minister noted that the clinic represents a fundamental shift in how healthcare is delivered to seniors.

Unlike traditional primary care services, the Golden Care Geriatric Clinic will provide comprehensive assessments that examine not only medical conditions, but also mobility, memory, mental health, falls, incontinence, functional ability and the social circumstances that influence healthy ageing. Individualised care plans and referrals will ensure patients receive the support they need both inside and outside the health facility.

The initiative was developed in response to growing evidence that Jamaica’s ageing population faces increasingly complex health challenges. Research conducted by the Mona Ageing & Wellness Centre found that 72 per cent of older Jamaicans surveyed were living with at least one chronic disease, while many also experienced loneliness and social isolation, issues now recognised as significant threats to healthy ageing.

Recognising that healthcare does not end at the clinic, the programme incorporates a strong community-based approach.

Healthcare workers will conduct home visits to monitor vulnerable seniors, identify health concerns early and provide ongoing support. Partnerships with the Ministry of Labour & Social Security, the National Council for Senior Citizens and community organisations will also help ensure that older people receive coordinated medical and social care. Referrals for loneliness and social isolation will form part of the programme as well.

The Golden Care geriatric clinic represents another major milestone under the ministry’s Primary Healthcare Reform Programme and Healthy Ageing Agenda, both of which seek to redesign healthcare around prevention, early intervention and person-centred care throughout every stage of life.

Tufton said the lessons learned from the pilot clinics in St Ann and St Catherine will shape a national model of geriatric healthcare.

“Our goal is to ensure that every older Jamaican, regardless of where they live, has access to specialised, coordinated and compassionate care. The Golden Care clinic is the beginning of that journey.”