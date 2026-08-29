NYC air traffic controllers facing dismissal for allegedly leaving work early on night of deadly crash

New York (AP) Two air traffic controllers at LaGuardia Airport in New York could be fired for allegedly leaving the tower about an hour early on the night an Air Canada jet smashed into a fire truck crossing the runway, killing both pilots, a government official familiar with the investigation has disclosed.

However, their union, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, said in a statement that it “is actively discussing these allegations with FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] leadership.”

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter due to the ongoing National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the March 22 crash and spoke to The Associated Press Friday on the condition of anonymity.

Because the two controllers allegedly left work early that night, there were only two people left in the tower to direct an unusual flurry of flights while dealing with an emergency on another plane on the ground.

The official indicated that the two controllers were scheduled to be on duty past the time when the crash happened and said if they had remained at the airport until the end of their shifts they could have provided crucial backup when things got busy.

The FAA is pursuing disciplinary action against the two controllers who left early, including dismissal, the government official said.

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