Frustrated by more than 30 years of deplorable road conditions and unfulfilled promises, residents of rural St Elizabeth locked the gates of Pisgah Primary School on Tuesday morning, preventing 102 children from attending classes.

The residents used chains and a tyre to barricade the entrance shortly before 8:00 am, demanding urgent repairs to the road linking Huntley Castle and Pisgah.

They have threatened to continue the protest throughout the week unless representatives of the National Works Agency (NWA) or another government authority intervene.

The school's principal said residents had been threatening protest action for more than four years, but repeated appeals for patience had failed.

"I have been working with them to stave off that action. However, it has gotten to a point now where there is nothing more I can tell them," Principal Patricia Scarlett Forrester told The Gleaner.

The educator questioned how millions could be spent rehabilitating the school while the road providing access remained almost impassable.

"What sense does it make to spend over $178 million to build a school, and the children don't have any road to come to the school?" the principal asked.

The road, riddled with potholes and affected by landslides, serves approximately 320 residents, many of whom depend on farming.

The principal said the conditions have discouraged buyers from entering the community to purchase agricultural produce and have made transporting children home after school trips particularly difficult.

Residents reportedly chose to block the school gates rather than the road itself, believing the disruption would finally force the authorities to act.

- Janet Silvera

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