The Reggae Girlz created more history on Friday night when they became the first Jamaican senior football team, men or women’s, to qualify for an Olympic Games.

The historic achievement came hours after the Reggae Girlz automatically qualified for an unprecedented third straight FIFA World Cup.

Jamaica advanced to the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles after the United States (US) overran El Salvador 8-0 in their quarterfinal encounter in the CONCACAF W Championships at the Texas Health Mansfield Stadium.

The teams that finish in the top three at the Championships are assured of an Olympic berth.

A fourth spot opened up for CONCACAF because the US automatically qualifies as the host of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Jamaica is guaranteed a place at the 2028 Olympics because the Reggae Girlz is among the four teams remaining in the championship.

Jamaica Football Federation President Michael Ricketts was among the country’s football hierarchy in Texas for Friday’s milestone achievement.

“We are just super excited and I want to use this opportunity to express my absolute regards to the girls. They have really made us proud, three [World Cup] in a row, and a fourth is on the horizon,” he said.

“So, I mean, that must be historic. And we will be heading to the Olympics. So we are just very, very excited. We have done this for Jamaica. We just think that we need to give Jamaicans something to smile about. We missed out on the men's qualification, but we are making up for that. We really want to congratulate the girls and all the stakeholders who have participated in a successful process,” Ricketts told The Gleaner.

Jamaica, as co-host of the 2031 FIFA World Cup, will have an automatic spot in that tournament, which will also be staged in the United States, Costa Rica and Mexico.

After their commanding 3-0 defeat over Costa Rica in their quarterfinal encounter, Jamaica will face the US in the semi-final round of the CONCACAF W Championships on Tuesday.

Captain Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, in her 50th appearance, turned in a player-of-the-match performance with a goal and an assist.

Kalyssa “Kiki” Van Zanten and Jody Brown were also on the score sheet to assure the Jamaicans of more global glory.

In today’s quarterfinals, Canada will face Panama in the day’s opener before Mexico squares off with Haiti.

All four semi-finalists automatically advance to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

- Karen Madden

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