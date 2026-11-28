WESTERN BUREAU:

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang has raised concerns about the vulnerability of Jamaica’s coastline, disclosing that more than a dozen gangsters seeking to flee Port-au-Prince have identified Jamaica as a possible destination.

Speaking on Friday at the reopening of the Newmarket Police Station in St Elizabeth, Chang placed maritime security and the potential interaction between Haitian and Jamaican criminals in focus, acknowledging that despite strengthened surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities, the security forces could not intercept every unauthorised arrival.

“At this point, there is great concern about some gangsters,” said Chang, who is also the deputy prime minister.

He indicated that Haitian criminal elements had been seeking to establish contact with individuals in Jamaica, raising concerns about the potential expansion of transnational criminal networks.

Chang acknowledged the humanitarian crisis confronting Haiti, distinguishing between persons seeking to escape the deteriorating conditions in their homeland and criminal elements seeking to evade law enforcement.

“We know people are trying to escape Haiti. They have had a rough history,” Chang said.

However, he pointed to the challenges confronting the security forces in safeguarding Jamaica’s extensive coastline.

“We have been able to identify those coming across, and intercept many, but we’re not going to be able to intercept all of them,” the minister said.

St Elizabeth gang

Chang also expressed concern about St Elizabeth’s own experience with organised crime, noting that despite the parish’s reputation for relative tranquillity, it had produced a criminal gang with international notoriety.

He said the Government had invested in strengthening the maritime capabilities of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), supported by intelligence sharing among domestic and international security agencies.

Chang’s disclosure comes after 11 Haitians were intercepted in Alligator Pond, Manchester, near the St Elizabeth border, on November 18. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) subsequently reported that six others were still unaccounted for.

According to the JCF, joint security operations since the beginning of 2026 have resulted in the interception of 148 Haitians in 22 incidents across several parishes, with additional inland apprehensions in St Elizabeth, St James, Kingston and St Andrew.

The police, in a statement on Wednesday, acknowledged that intensified international security operations in Haiti could result in the displacement of criminal networks across the Caribbean.

However, the JCF said it had been unable to substantiate social media reports alleging the presence of heavily armed Haitian gangsters in Jamaica.

Searches following reports that Haitian gang leader Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier was in Old Harbour, St Catherine, have also failed to establish his presence.

The JCF noted that while irregular migration between Jamaica and Haiti had historically coincided with the guns-for-drugs trade, recent arrivals had been driven primarily by civil unrest and instability in Haiti.

Chang maintained that Jamaica would continue strengthening its international security partnerships to dismantle criminal networks operating across national borders and prevent them from undermining the country’s development.

“We’re going to find these criminals wherever they are, and where they’re putting obstacles in the way to grow our country,” Chang declared.

“Security is one of the pillars of development.”

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com