Wemyss-Gorman reflects in ‘Life, Duty & Command’

Vice-Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, chief of defence staff of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), released her first memoir, Life, Duty & Command, on Sunday on Amazon.

Within 24 hours of its release, the memoir earned a place on Amazon’s Best Seller list in the Jamaica, Caribbean & West Indies History category.

Life, Duty & Command chronicles the journey of the first woman to lead Jamaica’s military – from her rural upbringing to decades of service in the JDF. Through stories of resilience, discipline, leadership and national service, the memoir provides readers with a look at the experiences that shaped her life and career.

The memoir also offers reflections on perseverance, breaking barriers, mentorship, sacrifice and purpose, while also giving readers insight into the human side of military leadership and nation-building. With a narrative grounded in Jamaican identity and global leadership lessons, the book is expected to resonate with young professionals, female leaders, members of the diaspora, students, and anyone pursuing excellence against the odds.

Speaking on the release of the book, Wemyss-Gorman shared that the memoir was written to inspire others to recognise the power of determination and service.

“I chose to write Life, Duty & Command because I wanted young people, especially those from humble beginnings, to understand that leadership is not reserved for a select few. Your circumstances do not define the limits of your future. In addition, the chronicling of women’s contribution has been limited and I was encouraged to pen my own story as a reminder that with discipline, courage and commitment to purpose, it is possible to rise beyond expectations and create meaningful impact in any field one chooses,” she said.

The memoir’s release marks another historic milestone for the chief of defence staff, whose leadership continues to inspire Jamaicans at home and abroad.

Life, Duty & Command is now available for purchase worldwide on Amazon, with an official launch in Jamaica to be announced with local, regional and international book-signing opportunities for readers.