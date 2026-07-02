Cops warn against holding assets for others- Woman charged in alleged J$250m money laundering scheme

The police are warning Jamaicans against allowing their names to be used to acquire or hold property for others, cautioning that doing so without verifying the source of the funds could result in criminal charges, hefty fines, imprisonment and the loss of the assets.

The warning follows the arrest and charge of a Clarendon woman in connection with an alleged J$250-million money-laundering scheme involving properties investigators say were beneficially owned by a now-deceased Jamaican drug trafficker convicted in the United States (US).

Deputy Superintendent of Police Brent Williams, head of the Constabulary Financial Unit (CFU), said Jamaicans should exercise extreme caution before agreeing to register properties or make purchases on behalf of another person.

“Jamaicans need to be extremely cautious when asked to register properties or make purchases in their name on behalf of someone else, especially when they cannot verify that the source of the funds is legitimate,” Williams said.

“Failing to conduct proper due diligence could result in criminal charges, significant fines, lengthy imprisonment and the loss of property,” he noted, lauding the sleuths involved in the probe.

Williams said the investigation also demonstrated the value of collaboration between the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Financial Investigations Division (FID), particularly in cases with international links.

“Both entities and their financial crime investigators have the competency, tools, knowledge and expertise to pursue complex investigations and bring criminals to justice,” he said, adding that support from international partners is particularly valuable where financial crimes involve transnational activities.

Charged is Donna Marie Green-Mitchell, a retired haulage contractor of Clarendon. She faces 12 counts under the Proceeds of Crime Act, including possession, dealing and acquisition of criminal property, engaging in transactions involving criminal property, entering into an arrangement for the acquisition of criminal property, and conspiracy to acquire criminal property.

The charges stem from what the FID described as a long-running investigation conducted jointly with the CFU, the Fraud Squad and the Financial Crime Investigations Division.

Investigators allege that three properties in St Andrew, St Ann and Manchester, originally valued approximately J$120 million but now estimated to be worth more than J$250 million, were beneficially owned by Green-Mitchell’s nephew, O’Neil McKenzie, a Jamaican national who lived in Brooklyn, New York.

McKenzie was convicted of drug distribution offences in the US and sentenced to 188 months in federal prison before dying in October 2023 while serving his sentence. Investigators allege that Green-Mitchell knowingly held and facilitated transactions involving property representing the proceeds of his criminal activities.

Green-Mitchell was granted bail in the sum of J$3 million and is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on July 9.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com