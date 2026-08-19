DPP Claudette Thompson ‘honoured, humbled’ by King’s Counsel appointment

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Claudette Thompson has welcomed her appointment as King’s Counsel (KC), describing the distinction as both a personal honour and a renewed responsibility to serve the public and the administration of justice.

“I’m deeply honoured, humbled. I receive this distinction with immense gratitude, recognising that it is not only a personal honour but also a reflection of the support, guidance, and confidence of those who have been part of my professional journey,” Thompson told The Gleaner.

“For me, the title carries with it a renewed sense of responsibility. It is a reminder that excellence in the law must always be accompanied by integrity, courage, professionalism, and a commitment to justice.”

Thompson said she was grateful for the recognition and remained committed to serving the public and the administration of justice with distinction.

The appointment of the island’s chief prosecutor as King’s Counsel was confirmed in a letter dated July 24, 2026, which was witnessed and signed by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.

Thompson, the second woman to hold the post of DPP, was appointed in December 2025 after serving as acting DPP from April 2024.

Her appointment as King’s Counsel adds another distinction to a legal career spanning several years and comes as she continues to lead the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Born on May 27, 1975, Thompson began her legal career in 2004 as Clerk of the Court in St Ann. She joined the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in 2007 as Assistant Crown Counsel.

She is a graduate of the University of the West Indies, Mona, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in International Relations. She went on to obtain a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Wolverhampton in the United Kingdom, and later received her Certificate of Legal Education from the Norman Manley Law School.

Throughout her career at the ODPP, Thompson has handled a range of complex criminal matters at all court levels, including the Parish Court, Supreme Court, and Court of Appeal.

Her leadership roles within the ODPP have included head of the Roster Committee, head of the Gun Court Unit, and oversight of the Home Circuit Administration Unit. She was also responsible for reviewing and issuing legal rulings requested by various state entities.

Thompson has played a central role in several of Jamaica’s high-profile cases.

These include the landmark anti-gang case that led to the conviction of Andre Bryan, leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman Gang; and the conviction of members of the Uchence Wilson Gang, a major criminal network. Both Bryan and Miller are now serving life sentences.

Thompson also led the prosecution of former police constable Noel Maitland, who was convicted in January 2026 of the murder of his girlfriend, social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson, and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in March and must serve 32 years and four months before becoming eligible for parole. He also received a two-year sentence for preventing the lawful burial of a corpse, with the sentences to run concurrently. Donaldson’s body has never been recovered.

Outside of the courtroom, Thompson serves as a member of the Legal Aid Board and is a former Vice-President of the Legal Officers’ Staff Association.

- Tanesha Mundle

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