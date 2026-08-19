Police officer’s vehicle stolen in Portmore

Police personnel in the St Catherine South division have launched a search for the person or persons who stole a police officer’s vehicle in Portmore between Monday and Tuesday.

Reports are that between 6:00 pm on August 17 and 5:00 am on August 18, the complainant parked her Honda Grace motor vehicle, valued at approximately $1.35 million, at Coral Gables, Independence City, in Portmore, St Catherine.

She reportedly locked the vehicle and went to bed. Upon waking, she discovered that the vehicle was missing.

A report was made to the police, and an investigation was launched.

The Gleaner was informed that Portmore has figured prominently in the larceny of motor vehicles in the St Catherine South police division.

- Rasbert Turner

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