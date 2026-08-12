Melissa heroes to receive MoBay’s first Medal of Honour

WESTERN BUREAU:

Ten St James residents who displayed extraordinary bravery during Hurricane Melissa will become the first recipients of Montego Bay’s Municipal Medal of Honour at this year’s National Heroes Day Civic and Awards Ceremony.

The historic recognition will form part of a specially redesigned ceremony that will honour citizens, municipal volunteers, and civil servants who distinguished themselves during the emergency response and early recovery from the devastating hurricane.

Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon said the municipality decided that the 2026 ceremony, coming just days before the anniversary of Hurricane Melissa, should recognise the “living heroism” displayed by ordinary citizens during one of St James’ most challenging periods.

“As mayor of Montego Bay, I am honoured to announce that upon reflection and coordination with my colleagues, we found it necessary that this year’s National Heroes Day Civic & Awards Ceremony must carry special significance,” Vernon said.

“In the spirit of Heritage and Heroes Week, and just days before the anniversary of Hurricane Melissa, we will pay tribute to our national heroes while recognising the extraordinary citizens of St James who displayed courage and service during one of our most challenging times.”

Hurricane Melissa battered western Jamaica in October 2025, leaving widespread destruction across St James and neighbouring parishes and triggering a massive emergency and recovery effort involving government agencies, volunteers, private-sector interests, and ordinary citizens.

10 RECIPIENTS WILL BE SELECTED

Vernon said the 10 recipients of the Municipal Medal of Honor will be selected for acts of bravery during the hurricane.

The municipality will also recognise volunteers who supported its Emergency Operations Centre during the disaster as well as civil servants who went beyond their normal responsibilities during the emergency response and the initial stages of recovery.

Those honorees will receive the Mayor’s Special Awards and the newly introduced Mayor’s Excellence Award for Public Service.

The traditional Sam Sharpe Awards will also remain a feature of the National Heroes Day ceremony, recognising people whose contribution to St James reflects service, sacrifice, and community spirit.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to help identify some of those deserving recognition.

Although the St James Municipal Corporation already maintains a database of volunteers, Vernon said public nominations will be accepted for the Municipal Medal of Honor, Sam Sharpe Awards, and Mayor’s Excellence Award categories.

Applications are expected to open in September, with the municipality promising to release further details on the nomination and selection process.

Vernon stressed that the expanded format is specific to 2026 and is intended to connect St James’ heritage with the acts of courage witnessed during and after Melissa.

“This adjustment is unique to 2026, designed to reflect both the heritage of our parish and the living heroism of our people,” the mayor said.

“It is a symbolic ceremony that reminds us that heroism is alive in the actions of ordinary citizens who, in extraordinary times, become heroes.”

He invited residents of St James to participate in the process and celebration, saying that the ceremony will honour “our heroes past and present” while highlighting the parish’s courage, service, and resilience.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com