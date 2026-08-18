110 years strong

The life of Jamaican supercentenarian Isnet May Oldfield, 110, in Canada has been described by her family as a living testament to perseverance, faith, and family.

“Her life story is not only her own; it is the foundation upon which generations have grown,” says her grandson, Michael G. Levy, who, on April 5, gathered with family and friends to celebrate Oldfield, affectionately known as Gwennie.

Born on April 3, 1916 in Chapelton, Clarendon, she is the daughter of Albert Dwyer and Madeline McDonald, who raised 11 children: five girls and six boys.

Oldfield’s grandmother, Virginia Wright, lovingly known as ‘Nahna’, played a central role in her childhood. She attended Woodhall School in Chapelton until the age of 14 when, because of the limited educational opportunities available to girls at the time, she was forced to leave school.

But Wright was determined that her granddaughter should continue learning, so she took her to Cuba, where she continued her education. While there, Oldfield lived with an uncle who was a farmer.

“This early exposure to life beyond Jamaica broadened her experiences and strengthened her independence,” said Levy.

SELF-RELIANCE

Oldfield returned to Jamaica as an adult and, like many young women of the time, learned sewing, an essential skill for self-reliance.

As a mother of a son and daughter, she sought work to provide for her family. During this period, her extended family played a vital role in caring for her children while she worked.

With employment opportunities limited in Chapelton, Oldfield travelled to May Pen in search of work. Travel was often difficult; she and her mother journeyed mostly on foot, sometimes accompanied by a donkey, to sell goods at the market. Vehicles were rare, and survival depended on determination and physical endurance.

In May Pen, she found work at a fruit house, where she met Sydney Oldfield, whom she later married at a registrar’s office. While living with her husband, his family, and their growing household, she continued sewing to support the family.

Together, they raised 10 children: five daughters and five sons. Later, the family returned to Chapelton, where Sydney travelled back and forth to May Pen for work, often walking most of the way before catching a bus where available. Eventually, Isnet returned to May Pen, preferring urban life to the challenges of living in the countryside.

She found meaningful work as a nurse, caring for war veterans and people with disabilities at an infirmary. Her compassion extended beyond her profession. During this period, she also helped raise seven grandchildren, six boys and one girl, whose mothers lived with her.

Sydney died on August 28, 1970 and, despite the loss, Oldfield continued to care for her family with fortitude.

Eventually, her second- and third-eldest daughters migrated to Canada and later sponsored her.

LEGACY

In December 1974, at age 58, Oldfield immigrated to Toronto with seven grandchildren. Shortly after arriving, she became a live-in nurse caring for the elderly, continuing a lifetime of service to others.

The supercentenarian now lives with her youngest daughter in Brampton, Ontario, who cares for her with the support of extended family members.

“Her faith in God remains stronger than ever. Her legacy is profound; she has lived to witness seven generations of her family,” notes Levy.

Those generations include her grandparents, parents, siblings, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

With roots in Jamaica, her family now spans the globe, extending to Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and beyond.

“Her life is a remarkable story of resilience, sacrifice, hard work, enduring love across generations and continents, faith in her Maker, and an unwavering commitment to family,” said Levy.

He fondly remembers many of the life lessons she taught him, which he still lives by and seeks to pass on to his children.

“When I think of her, I feel the love, care, kindness, gentleness, firmness, spirituality, and remember the work ethic she exhibited for and towards friends and family. She is not one to pull punches. She often speaks her mind, the truth, regardless of whether we wanted to hear it or not. It might have hurt a little then, but they are little nuggets I cherish now. I can truly say they’ve helped me to be the man I am today.”

Since hosting an in-person celebration for her 100th birthday in Toronto, her large family, whose members live in different countries and are often difficult to gather in one place, has held virtual birthday celebrations each year.

However, Levy is hoping that, in April 2027, “if God is willing to keep her going to and past 111th, there will be another in-person gathering to celebrate her milestone.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com