12 killed, over 300 hurt in attack on Riyadh airport, Saudi authorities say

CAIRO (AP) — The latest attack on the international airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh killed 12 people and injured over 300 others, civil aviation authorities said early Sunday.

Some of the wounded are in critical condition.

A Saudi-led coalition blamed the attack on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.

It is the deadliest attack in any Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war, whose fronts have expanded to include the recent surge in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

A missile struck a King Khalid International Airport complex that houses terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights, according to a regional official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Among those killed are four Saudi Arabian citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a United States citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese, said a statement from Saudi Arabia.

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