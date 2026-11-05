‘Crade Oil’ charged after woman’s Bull Bay home allegedly burgled while she slept

A 36-year-old Harbour View man has been charged for allegedly breaking into a woman's house in Bull Bay, St Andrew while she was asleep and stealing several items, including handbags containing bank cards and is accused of using one of the cards to make a $50,000 transaction.

Charged with burglary, larceny, possession of an access device, possession of identity information and unauthorised access to computer data is Jason Spence, otherwise called ‘Crade Oil’, of Melbrooks Heights in Harbour View.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, the woman securely locked her home and went to bed.

According to the police, about 30 minutes later, she awoke to find her bedroom door open.

Further checks revealed that the kitchen window was also open and the mesh covering the window was missing, the police reported.

The woman subsequently searched the house and reportedly discovered that two handbags containing several bank cards, her daughter's tablet and other personal belongings were missing.

She reportedly later received a notification alerting her to a $50,000 transaction made using one of her bank cards.

A report was made to the police, and an investigation was launched.

The police say Spence was subsequently implicated and arrested.

He was formally charged after reportedly providing a statement admitting to his involvement in the incident.

Spence is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, November 10.

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