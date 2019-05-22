Wed | May 22, 2019

Wolmer’s schools have their very own day

Students of all schools under the Wolmer's Trust participate in a joint assembly at the Douglas Orane auditorium in recognition of Wolmer's Day yesterday.
Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen (second right) and Chairman of the Wolmer’s Trust, Milton Samuda (second left), holding a proclamation officially designating May 21 as ‘Wolmer’s Day’, during a ceremony at King’s House last Friday. Looking on are chairman of the Wolmer’s Girls Sub-Committee, Karla Small-Dwyer (left) and Chairman of the Wolmer’s Board of Management, Lincoln McIntyre.
The Wolmer’s Trust schools celebrated their 290th anniversary in fine style yesterday, which was declared Wolmer’s Day by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.

The proclamation was made on Friday, May 17, at King’s House.

To the delight of those in attendance at the ­celebratory service held at the Kingston Parish Church on Sunday, the proclamation was read by chairman of the Wolmer’s School Board, Lincoln McIntyre. It hailed the Wolmer’s Trust schools – Wolmer’s Boys’, Wolmer’s Girls’ and Wolmer’s Prep – as being “among the most distinguished ­educational institutions in the island, recognised not only for longevity but also for sustained excellence in academics, sports and creative arts”.

The proclamation also applauded the schools for producing “outstanding sons and daughters of Jamaica in many fields”, including former head of state Sir Florizel Glasspole, the third and longest-serving governor general of Jamaica and a former minister of education; former Prime Minister Edward Seaga, one of Jamaica’s longest-serving parliamentarians; Amy Jacques Garvey, journalist, publisher and activist; Avis Henriques in business and voluntarism; and Dr Phyllis McPherson Russell in public service and the teaching of mathematics.

The Wolmer’s Trust Group of Schools is the oldest school body in the English-speaking Caribbean.