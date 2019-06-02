Waiting for Seaga... team readies to receive body of former PM

A team of government officials and funeral directors are now gathered at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) awaiting the arrival of the body of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga from the United States.

Seaga died at a Miami hospital on Tuesday, May 28 after battling cancer and other complications.

He is Jamaica's fifth prime minister.

He will be accorded a state funeral.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.