Accident and emergency department at Princess Margaret Hospital reopens after multi-million dollar renovation

The Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas has officially reopened following extensive rehabilitation and expansion work.

The multi-million dollar renovation includes the acquisition and installation of an elevator, the addition of new beds, the acquisition of surgical equipment and upgrading of the electrical system.

The National Health Fund provided $217.5 million to offset the cost of the project.

Speaking at the official reopening, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton said the renovation is timely, given the developments planned for St Thomas, including construction of the Morant Bay Urban Centre.

He said that the 64-year-old hospital is expected to meet the projected increase in demand for quality service resulting from these development projects.

“The opening is an indication that things have been going in the right direction, certainly as it relates to public health in the parish,” said Tufton.

“I have no doubt that the 120,000 citizens of this parish, the 40,000 who use different services here in a given year, will find this enhanced facility quite useful, and it will tap into the overall development of the parish,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Fund, Everton Anderson said the improvements would not only help to raise the standard of care provided, but “create a better environment and improve the efficiency of the hard-working medical and other professionals who deliver the services.”

