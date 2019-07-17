Dr Roxanne Brown making a difference in Clarendon

Dr Roxanne Brown is all about service. The Glenmuir High School past student said she developed the passion from observing her own parents for years.

She said that her mother’s tremendous work ethic and her father’s involvement in various civic organisations for many years proved to be a motivation for her to serve others.

In-between her busy schedule working in the Accident and Emergency department at the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston, Brown ensures that she makes time to give back by volunteering in Clarendon, as well as taking her service out of parish to neighbouring St Catherine.

Brown volunteers her services at the various health fairs held in Clarendon, and she also partners with churches and other civic organisations to ensure that she impacts as many people in the parish as possible.

“I am currently in dialogue with a service club in Clarendon, where I offered to avail myself one day per month to provide free healthcare to the community from their location. I hope, over time, to expand the programme and encourage other doctors to assist with the project,” she said.

LOVE OF FOOTBALL

Although medicine is her passion, Brown is also enthusiastic about football.

She loves it so much that she used to participate in football competitions in preparatory school. When she started attending Glenmuir High and realised that nothing was there to engage girls, she founded and captained the first girls’ football team at the institution.

Reflecting on those days, Brown said she played briefly on the boys’ team before lobbying for a team for girls.

“I felt proud that I gave girls an opportunity to partake in their dreams,” she said.

Commenting on her job, the busy doctor said she considered it a privilege to be in a position that affords her the opportunity to serve and consequently impact the lives of so many people, especially children.

“It is both a remarkable and satisfying feeling knowing that I had an impact in transforming sick children to good health, and the gratitude sometimes expressed by parents makes it very rewarding,” she said.

VOLUNTEERISM

Recently, Brown was recognised for her volunteerism at the Governor General’s Achievement Awards ceremony held at the Wembley Centre for Excellence. For her, it was confirmation that her volunteerism and personal achievements has been recognised and appreciated by her community and Jamaica at large.

“This has motivated me to continue to assist people who are in need whilst pursuing my own goals and objectives,” she said.

Brown is a member of the Lions Club and assists with the club’s medical outreach programme, which benefits students. A member of the Villmore Seventh-day Adventist Church, she offers free health checks to members of the church and the community.

Brown said that in her moments of relaxation, she enjoys watching football and other sports, playing the piano, and listening to music.