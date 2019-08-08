T&T gov't minister, husband detained in relation to corruption probe

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC –The Keith Rowley-led administration on Thursday confirmed that a search warrant was executed at the home of a senior government minister as the police probe fraud-related activities concerning the distribution of funds to come organisation.

In a brief statement, a government spokesperson said the warrant was issued to Minister of Public Administration Marlene McDonald on Thursday morning.

The spokesperson added that “this is an ongoing police investigation and further information will be provided as it is made available by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.”

The police indicated that a team investigating alleged corruption offences arrested and took into custody Government Minister Marlene McDonald and her husband for questioning.

They added that enquiries are ongoing at this time and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

