Thumbs Up! - Old Harbour lauds back-to-school fair

The thought of making back-to-school plans is generally met with stress and uncertainty for many parents who have no idea where the first dollar will come from ahead of the new school year.

It’s therefore little wonder why so many parents, students and even teachers in Old Harbour and the refinery communities in Clarendon were in high spirits and filled with gratitude earlier this week when energy company, New Fortress Energy (NFE), awarded students with well-needed support to go back to school.

Single parent Terri-Ann Edwards, who was close to tears when her daughter, Amonda Scully from Old Harbour Bay Primary, collected her package, said: “This is such a great help. I appreciate it so much, especially the voucher that will help to get some of her books. Generally, I wouldn’t have bought anything even up to this stage, that’s why I’m so grateful for this because I was really worried about finding the money to do everything.”

Moisha Johnson, whose daughter attends Hayes Primary, said: “This is not the first year that New Fortress is doing this and I’m telling you, it’s like we have our own little fairy godmother because, as hard as it is, we know we’re getting double from New Fortress – the fair and the vouchers, plus school supplies.”

She ended: “I don’t really have it to take my daughter somewhere to have so much fun in the summer, so trust me, she looks forward to it, and I know for a fact that many other parents look forward to this as well.”

In her remarks during the opening ceremony, Verona Carter, NFE vice-president of public affairs, left a word of encouragement with the students.

“Education is a fundamental tool that can be used to lift people out of poverty. So, take advantage of this help you’re getting to push yourself to excel to fulfil your fullest potential,” Carter said.

NFE will host its third and final back-to-school treat for the year in Montego Bay, St James, today, in collaboration with the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.