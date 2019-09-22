'Lock them up'...Phillips speaks out against corruption

The parliamentary Opposition says it expects law enforcement authorities who are investigating allegations of irregularities and corruption at a number of state agencies to “do their jobs.”

People’s National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips made the comment today before delivering a warning.

“We expect arrests to be made,” said Phillips as he addressed the PNP’s 81st annual conference held at the National Arena in St Andrew.

“Be it minister fi get arrest, former minister fi get arrest, high official fi get arrest, low official fi get arrest, connected party people fi get arrest…we expect the police to do their jobs.

Phillips added that the Opposition expects “transparency and accountability.”

“We will not rest until justice is done by the people of Jamaica. We are not going to stand by and see those who are corrupt go unpunished,” he insisted.

In March, Prime Minister Andrew Holness asked former education minister Ruel Reid to resign amid a slew of corruption allegations at a number of agencies that fall under the Education Ministry, including Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

Since then, the police have confirmed that Reid is the subject of a criminal investigation.

In July, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, in a legal opinion given to the Financial Investigations Division (FID), indicated that four criminal laws may have been breached by “key players” in the Ruel Reid-CMU corruption case.

The FID indicated at the time that the legal opinion contained some “excellent recommendations”.

Here are other highlights from Phillips' presentation

* Improving access to quality education.

* Jobs creation.

* Increase landownership.

* Widening National Housing Trust benefits.

* Reforming the police force.

* Legislation to provide paternity leave.

* Developing new avenues for economic development.

