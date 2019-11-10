JLP mourns, PM pays tribute to Douglas Vaz

Former Cabinet minister Douglas Vaz has died.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement in a social media post this morning.

"It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of former Industry and Commerce Minister, Douglas Vaz," Holness said.

"Mr Vaz passed away in his sleep. Douglas served our party and Jamaica with distinction. My thoughts are with the Vaz family at this time."

Douglas Vaz, 82, is the father of current Cabinet minister Daryl Vaz and father-in-law of member of parliament (MP) Ann-Marie Vaz.

The elder Vaz served the Edward Seaga administration of the 1980s and as Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) MP for North East St Andrew.

He was a member of the Gang of Five that was ostracised from the Seaga-led JLP in 1990 as the group of prominent members sought change within the party.​

