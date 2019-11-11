JAAHS education fair highlights careers in creative industries

The Jamaica Alumni Association of High Schools (JAAHS) hosted its second annual education fair recently at the Karl Hendrickson Auditorium, Jamaica College, under the theme ‘The Orange Economy: Exploring Careers in the Creative and Cultural Industries’.

More than 700 students from 13 secondary schools across the island were in attendance. The keynote speaker was Kingsley Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper, senior lecturer at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts – School of Music. Professor Marcia Roye, associate dean in the Faculty of Science and Technology Graduate Studies and Research Department, UWI, Mona, also addressed the students on ‘Finding your Fit Among a World of Opportunities’.

The format included presentations from representatives of ­tertiary-education institutions, as well as creative industries practitioners Bertina Macaulay, actress and entrepreneur; Kurt Wright from the Jamaica Film & TV Association; Patrick Meikle from the Jamaica Animation Nation Network; Matthew Webster, social media manager at FLOW; and Adiel ‘Diel’ Thomas, recording artiste.

JAAHS’ First Vice-President, Carla Myrie, said: “This year’s focus on the orange economy, which includes the creative and cultural industries, is as a result of JAAHS’ ­understanding of the increasingly important role that ­creatives play in impacting ­economies across the world”.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, the fair targeted fourth- to sixth-form (grades 10-13) students, with the aim of empowering them with information to assist with their decision-making as they transition to careers and/or advanced studies.

JAAHS was established in 2017 and is an umbrella group ­consisting of several local high-school alumni associations across the island. The objectives include collectively advocating for improvements in secondary schools, as well as to advance and enrich the ­academic, cultural, social and physical ­development of their respective alma maters.

Immediate Past President of JAAHS, Dr Peter Ruddock, said, “The need for an education fair arose out of the collective experiences of the JAAHS membership. We believed it would bring great value to students in their critical decision years, while at the same time sensitise them to the work of alumni associations as a way of encouraging them to become members when they graduate. We are grateful for the excellent support from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, schools, universities, professionals, and corporate Jamaica that contributed to make the event a success. We look forward to their continued partnership for 2020.”