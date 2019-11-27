Forensic reports in Deane case due January

WESTERN BUREAU:

Marvin Orr and Adrian Morgan, the two inmates charged in connection with the 2014 death of Mario Deane, will have to wait until January 7, 2020 before their outstanding psychiatric forensic reports will be ready for submission to the St James Circuit Court.

High Court Justice Glen Brown set the new court date after attorney-at-law Chumu Parris, who represented the men on behalf of their attorneys Trevor Ho Lyn and Franklin Haliburton, told the court on Monday that more time was needed to complete the reports.

Orr and Morgan, who had not been brought to court, were ordered to be remanded.

This marks the third major delay in the case after a request was made on September 18 for the treatment information for Orr and Morgan, who both suffer from mental disorders.

Although information had previously been submitted, the request was made on that day following the revelation that Dr Myo Kyaw Oo, the only doctor in Jamaica who is licensed to do forensic psychiatric reports, wanted additional information to prepare detailed accounts of the defendants.

Deane was beaten on August 3, 2014, while in custody at the Barnett Street Police Station in Montego Bay. He died three days later at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

Orr and Morgan, who were also in custody at the Barnett Street lock-up, were later arrested and charged, along with a third inmate, Damion Cargill. In July 2017, Cargill was judged unfit to stand trial and was released into his family’s care.

In addition to the three inmates, three police officers have also been charged in connection with the case. That matter is also slated for early next year.

editorial@gleanerjm.com