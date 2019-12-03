Koffee, Gleaner’s Bailey among cream of the crop sweeping PM’s Youth Awards

Reggae superstar Koffee was among the 47 young people who copped the prestigious Prime Minister’s Youth Award at the weekend.

Koffee, who has a new release trending number one of YouTube, was not in the island to collect the award, but that duty fell to her mother, Jo-Anne Williams.

“Grateful to receive the Prime Minister’s Youth Award for Excellence in Arts and Culture,” Koffee said on Twitter, posting a photo of the trophy her mother had collected.

Other receipts included The Gleaner’s Manchester correspondent, Tamara Bailey; entertainer Jamila Falak James; Reggae Girl Jody Brown; Olympic diver Yona Knight-Wisdom; and popular YouTuber Rushaine ‘Dutty Berry’ Berry.

The awardees were selected from 87 nominees in 12 categories.

They were presented in the categories of academics, agriculture, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, environmental protection, innovation in science and technology, international achievement, journalism, leadership, sports and youth development, and nation-building.

Three of the Nation Builder awardees were also presented with a $100,000 bursary from Jamaica National Bank, while 12 of the nominees were gifted with $100,000 from Sagicor.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in addressing the youth nominees and awardees, said that he was encouraged by their passion, dedication and commitment for excellence.

“All the categories of award are important by themselves, and collectively, and are contributing to the development of our society. We believe that it is imperative that we celebrate your positive energy and achievements, and what we want to do today is to focus and accentuate the positives, because you have been doing great things,” he said.

Holness urged them to continue to be positive role models for their fellow youth.

“I want to highlight the positive achievements of our young people, those who have strived for excellence, and put them upon on a pedestal, so that the rest of the young people in the country can see and say, ‘I want to aspire for that, that is what I want to be,’ so let us create positive role models for our young people,” the prime minister said.

“There are many youths on whom we can rely on for a stronger and more resilient economic growth in fulfilling our commitment to reduce poverty and boost shared prosperity,” he added.