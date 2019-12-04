Gov’t working towards developing National Cyber Policy in 2020

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says that to further protect Jamaicans from the evolving threat of cybercrime, the Government is working towards the development of a National Cyber Policy in 2020.

Speaking at a Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Workshop for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Hilton Resort and Spa in St James on Tuesday, Chang said that additionally, “we will also be seeking to ensure that the entire government service has a reliable and robust cyber platform on which to operate and deliver quality and safe online service”.

This, he added, is being accomplished through the National Cybersecurity Strategy and the commendable work of agencies such as e-Gov Jamaica.

He said the new National Identification System (NIDS) Bill will further strengthen Jamaica’s cybersecurity framework and will not only support “the modernisation of our information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure” but it will also facilitate the introduction of a multilayered technology security system, to mitigate vulnerabilities associated with cyber activities.

“In other words, the NIDS will provide Jamaicans with enhanced protection from cyberthreats and cyberattacks,” Chang emphasised.

He further argued that data protection is critical to the security infrastructure of any governance system, noting that for this reason, the Government has sought to address, in earnest, the finalisation of a Data Protection Bill.

The security minister indicated that in order to identify, analyse and evaluate cyberthreats, Jamaica must maintain strategic partnerships.

Chang pointed to the collaboration between the Jamaica Cyber-Incident Response Team (CIRT) and the Organization of American States (OAS) Inter-American Committee against Terrorism (CICTE) as one such partnership.

He said that through this partnership, Jamaica is working to develop an early warning system, which will include the security information and event management (SIEM) system network.

The network, Chang explained, will allow for a more proactive approach to cybersecurity, strengthened cooperation between OAS Member States, and, in turn, improve our cyber resilience.

