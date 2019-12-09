Jamaican students honoured at CXC regional awards

Four Jamaican students have been honoured by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) in its Presentation of Awards for Outstanding Performances in the May/ June 2019 Examinations.

The ceremony was held last Thursday at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort in Grenada.

Rhea-Simone Lawrence from the St Andrew High School for Girls received the ACCA Award as the most outstanding student across the region in Principles of Accounts at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level.

Carl Webster from Glenmuir High School was the most outstanding candidate in CSEC Caribbean History.

He received the Menezes-Rodney Award, while Josh-Oniel Hemans from Guys Hill High School received the CARDI award for being the most outstanding candidate in CSEC Agricultural Science.

Kameika Robinson from the Queen’s High School was the most outstanding student in the Humanities for her performance in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

She received the Hodder Award.

The four Jamaican students are among 20 students from the region who were honoured at the ceremony for outstanding performance in the May/ June 2019 exams.

Some 120 Jamaican students were also acknowledged via the CXC’s Merit List for their stellar performance in the 2019 exams.

