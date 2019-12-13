Vere Tech sixth-formers treat 100 seniors

Students at Vere Technical High have again treated senior citizens to The Elderly Love Feast, an appreciation event that was started 10 years ago under the leadership of Primrose Ricketts, a former sixth-form coordinator.

The outreach is an annual dinner that sees sixth-form students entertaining and catering to senior citizens.

“It is actually a sixth-form initiative, with the involvement of teachers who every year ensure invitations are sent out in the community of Hayes,” said Nadrika Biggs, who coordinated the event.

The dinner, which is traditionally held on the first Friday in December, has seen the number of seniors grow from 70 to almost 170.

“This year, we entertained and fed them, and at the end of the event, they were each given care packages,” shared Biggs, adding that the seniors look forward every year to having their blood pressure and blood-sugar levels checked.

Keeping up the tradition is not easy, though, as Biggs said that the sixth-formers engaged in fundraising activities to supplement sponsorship they received from GraceKennedy and Food For The Poor.

Looking ahead to next year’s event, Biggs said that it was her hope that more businesses fr would come on board so that the sixth-formers could impact even more seniors in the community.