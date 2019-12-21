Gospel artiste Ziggy Soul is dead

Reggae and gospel recording artiste, Fabian 'Ziggy Soul' Arnold, has died.

The Christian musician died last night after battling numerous complications from diabetes, hypertension and kidney problems.

Band mate, Eric 'Twin Rock' Samuels says Arnold had been ailing for some time.

The Bob Marley prodigy was known for his skills on the acoustic guitar and unique vocal delivery, which propelled him to join bands such as Earth Disciples and True Change.

Ziggy Soul was also invited to join the United States-based Wailing Souls band.

He often recounted how a feeling of emptiness led him to launch a solo career in June 1988.

Arnold became a Christian in October 1995 and placed his career on pause so he could focus on church ministry.

He later recorded his first gospel song titled "Sing It Out."

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.