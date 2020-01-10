Chang condemns Bowens Road gun attack

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang is condemning the shooting of an infant on Bowens Road, off Waltham Park Road, in St Andrew on Thursday evening.

The child was among five other victims who were fired on during a drive-by shooting.

READ: Woman killed, 2-y-o, four others shot in drive-by

In a statement today, Chang said the Ministry has been extremely concerned about the heinous attacks on vulnerable groups such as women and children.

He said existing legislations such as the Sexual Offences Act, the Domestic Violence Act and the Child Care Protection Act are being amended to further protect women, children, the disabled and the elderly against crime and violence.

Chang added that the legal authority is also being strengthened to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The national security minister is encouraging Jamaicans “to return to our traditions of caring for each other, and by so doing, stop the crime and violence against each other.”

“We regret the loss of life and would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” Chang added.

