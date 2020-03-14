Palace Amusement announces closure of all its cinemas

Palace Amusement Company has announced that it's closing all its cinemas with immediate effect as a precaution amid a local spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

"We are taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our valued patrons, our staff and the wider community," a release from the company read.

It continued: "Following the Government's discouragement of public gatherings, and understanding the risk that this creates for the transmission of the virus, we made a decision to close all our cinemas as of today, March 14, 2020."

Palace Amusement says the closures will remain in effect until further advised.

Palace Amusement Cinemas include:

Carib 5

Palace Cineplex

Palace Multiplex

Sunshine Palace

