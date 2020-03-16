Education Ministry providing food to PATH students amid school closure

The Ministry of Education says it will be providing nutritional support through Nutrition Products Limited to students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) for the period that they will be out of school over the next two weeks.

As part of its education in emergencies response plans, the Ministry says , in collaboration with school leaders, teachers and educational partners, it has already provided significant support to enable continued teaching and learning while students are not in school.

It says the support includes the activation of online, virtual, computer-based teaching and learning augmented by traditional radio and TV media.

The Ministry says it is also aware that the nutritional needs of the most vulnerable are paramount to their educational success, especially in this period of disruption.

As such, under the food support plan, Nutrition Products Limited will prepare snacks comprising baked products, fruit juices, milk and water for students on PATH at the primary and secondary levels.

A limited number has been prepared for today, Monday, March 16, while the distribution points are finalised.

Principals will be asked to suggest distribution points for schools, which will be utilised over the next two weeks.

At the same time, the Ministry says it is looking at collaborating with selected food suppliers, supermarkets and other major areas to distribute food packages at specific drop off points in each community.

The list of PATH beneficiaries would be shared with the suppliers and drop off schedules arrived at in collaboration with the schools or regional offices

The list of distribution points will be announced via traditional and social media at which PATH beneficiaries could visit and obtain food supplies to ensure students are fed during the period of school closure.

The total number of packages will be limited by the number of households benefiting from the PATH programme.

